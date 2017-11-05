Snakes kill 250 in Plateau, Gombe in three weeks

An acute scarcity of snake anti-venom drugs in Nigeria, has left 250 victims of snake bite in the last 3 weeks in Plateau and Gombe States dead. A NAN correspondent who visited three snake treatment centres – General Hospital, Kaltungo, Ali Mega Pharmacy, Gombe and Comprehensive Medical Centre, Zamko, Plateau State, was told that snake […]

The post Snakes kill 250 in Plateau, Gombe in three weeks appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

