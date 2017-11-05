Pages Navigation Menu

Snakes kill 250 in Plateau, Gombe in three weeks

An acute scarcity of snake anti-venom drugs in Nigeria, has left 250 victims of snake bite in the last 3 weeks in Plateau and Gombe States dead. A NAN correspondent who visited three snake treatment centres – General Hospital, Kaltungo, Ali Mega Pharmacy, Gombe and Comprehensive Medical Centre, Zamko, Plateau State, was told that snake […]

