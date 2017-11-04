SO SAD! Fresh Graduate Of Auchi Poly, Edo Killed By Vigilante Stray Bullet 24hrs After Her Final Exam (Photos)

A fresh graduate of the Auchi Polythenic, Auchi, Edo State, has been killed by a stray bullet from a vigilante. Uloko Lawrenta Apaume was shot dead by vigilante, on Friday, November, 3, 2017, a day after her signing out. .

The landlord of the Banking and Finance graduate, had invited vigilantes to the hostel to secure the place for the celebration of HND graduates. However, out of celebration, the vigilantes shot into the air and Apaume was hit by a stray bullet and died instantly.

