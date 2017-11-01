Society for Family Health launched 5 New variants of Flex Condoms

Society for Family Health (SFH), Nigeria’s leading indigenous not-for-profit organization implementing programmes in reproductive health, HIV and AIDS prevention and treatment, maternal and child health in Nigeria; today launched five new variants of Flex condoms into the market. Beyond high performance, the Flex condom with new logo and distinct visual identity aims to expand the […]

The post Society for Family Health launched 5 New variants of Flex Condoms appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

