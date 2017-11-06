Soldier writes Buhari, says ‘corruption in Army real, troops suffering’ – [Full letter]

An officer of the Nigerian Army has written a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari to complain about alleged corruption and sorry state of troops. The officer, also part of the war against Boko Haram, wrote the letter in reaction to the army’s dismissal of the complaints of Abdulrauf Aliyu, a private of the Nigerian army. […]

Soldier writes Buhari, says ‘corruption in Army real, troops suffering’ – [Full letter]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

