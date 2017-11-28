SON, stakeholders introduce anti-corrosion roofing sheet – The Nation Newspaper
|
TVC News
|
SON, stakeholders introduce anti-corrosion roofing sheet
The Nation Newspaper
THE Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and stakeholders in the galvanised steel roofing sheets have partnered to introduce an improved stone-coated roofing steel sheet into the market. The composite steel sheets have superior qualities and better …
SON adds three more chemicals to coating materials
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
1 Comment on "SON, stakeholders introduce anti-corrosion roofing sheet – The Nation Newspaper"
What’s the contact for this new anti corrosion roofing sheet. Where can we access it? Can we get d profile and d pricing. Thanks