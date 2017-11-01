SON to deploy ISO Standard 3,700 for emerging smart cities

The Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) and the International Standard Organization have concluded plans to deploy Standard 3,700 technology for better take-off of emerging smart cities in Nigeria.

ISO Standard 3,700 is an emerging instrument for the development of smart cities across the world and spells out clear guidelines in the management of smart cities.

The Director-General/Chief Executive of SON, Mr. Osita Anthony Aboloma stated this during the 2017 World Standards Day Symposium held in Abuja.

The World Standards Day which is celebrated yearly on the 14th of October, has as its 2017 theme, ‘’Standards Makes City Smart’’.

Aboloma said the deployment of ISO Standard 3,700 will make Nigerian cities smarter and come with ease of doing business as it will also promote efficiency use of infrastructure.

He said: ‘’All other countries are already doing this and it would be in the interest of Nigeria as it will go a long way to improve the standard of living of the people through quality assurances’’.

He however, lamented the already poor infrastructural development of the nation, saying, ‘’Our existing challenges are those of poor infrastructures and human capital deficiencies, this is why we are deploying this ISO standard to articulate and actively solve the challenges.

“Presently, we have in our hands poor sewage management, poor electricity provisions, poor road traffic, we need to deploy census, deploy technology to manage traffic, to manage energy and generally, discharge our core mandate of improving the nation’s standards’’.

In a keynote address, the Minister of State Industry, Trade and Investment, Hajia Aisha Abubakar said the critical issues of making the cities and buildings smarter from conceptualization through design and construction that provides for safety, access, good ventilation and aesthetics are some of the issues that the theme of this year’s World standards Day focuses its attention.

‘’Smart mobility through efficient public transportation, reduction in traffic, prevention and quick detection of accidents, smart and renewable energy deployment, security solutions, treatment of effluents and smart health care provisions are some of the issues that should interest us in the discussions at this occasion and others in the near future’’, she noted.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

