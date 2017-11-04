Southern Kaduna Pushes For Creation Of Gurara State – CHANNELS TELEVISION
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Southern Kaduna Pushes For Creation Of Gurara State
CHANNELS TELEVISION
The people of Southern Kaduna in Kaduna State have called on the Federal Government to give them their own state, Gurara, with its capital to be in Kafanchan. They made this call during a town hall meeting held in Kaduna, the state capital while …
