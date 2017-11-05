Southern Sun names date for Golf Day tournament









The much anticipated Southern Sun Ikoyi Golf Day Tournament is back and is scheduled to place at the lush grounds of the Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate on Friday 10th November, 2017.

The field of play for this year’s keenly contested tournament will boast participation from about 72

Golf players.

Speaking to newsmen to herald the commencement of the 6th edition of the tournament, Cliff Shiridzinodya, Deputy General Manager, Southern Sun Ikoyi , stated that Southern Sun Ikoyi is indeed glad to kick off activities for this year’s exciting tournament.

“The tournament is geared at promoting the hotel’s corporate social responsibility efforts, the tournament is designed to be a shotgun game ensuring that all partners and stakeholders of the Southern Sun Ikoyi brand have a truly memorable and fun day. ”

Adding to Mr. Shiridzinodya’s comments on the tournament being a laudable CSR initiative for the hotel, Ubong Nseobot, Sales and Marketing Manager, Southern Sun Ikoyi added: “The annual tournament affords the hotel with a veritable platform to giving back to its corporate clients and equally importantly, reinforcing sports tourism in Nigeria,” Nseobot added.

Also comment on the event, Elidoni Okpeta, Key Account Manager, South African Airways, stated the company’s commitment to the tournament by providing 2-Return tickets for winners on a trip to Johannesburg, South Africa.

Distell Group Nigeria’s spokesman, Roelof Stoltz, General Manager of the organization added that as a proudly African and South African brand, the organisation is indeed pleased to associate with Southern Sun Ikoyi and look forward to the exciting game on the tournament day.

The 2017 edition of the tournament will boast of numerous fun side activates to participants including relaxation therapy by Oasis Med Spa, exciting products by PZ Cussons, a live drone recoding of the tournament and executive travel logistics by Aviator Travels & Tours.

Mouth-watering prizes are available to winners and all the golfers who participated in the tourney.

A fantastic opportunity for networking and strengthen ties of the business community through sports and leisure, the Southern Sun Ikoyi 6th annual Golf Tournament is a must attend.

Anthony Nlebem

The post Southern Sun names date for Golf Day tournament appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

