Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Split or No Split? Bitcoin Miners See No Certainty in Segwit2x Fork

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

CoinDesk continues its Segwit2x feature series with a look at how miners view the proposal and the open questions left regarding their support.

This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.