Nigeria news

Sports Vanguard cameraman robbed

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News, Sports

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Imohimi Edga.

A Sports Vanguard Cameraman, Akeem Salau was last Thursday robbed of his personal effects at the Agege Stadium.

Akeem who was at the stadium to cover the 2017 Obasa Schools football competition parked his vehicle at the car park inside the stadium.

After the match, Akeem returned to the car to find its doors tampered with. The driver’s door was unlocked. When he opened it, he found out that N40,000(Forty thousand Naira) cash which was kept in the safe was gone, a spare camera valued at N250,000 and a laptop (LG system) valued at about N150,000 with other valuable documents were all lost to the thieves.

He reported to the Police at the Agege Police Station, where he made a statement and the case was recorded.

