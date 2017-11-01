Pages Navigation Menu

Spurs and City qualifies for Champions league round of 16

Posted on Nov 1, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City secured their places in the last 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday with wins over Real Madrid and Napoli respectively. Spurs beat the title holders Real 3-1 at Wembley to guarantee a spot in the top two in Group H with two games remaining. City were 4-2 winners away …

