Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Stakeholders Condemn Nigerian Government Over Return Of Emirates To Abuja, Increased Frequencies To Lagos – SaharaReporters.com

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in World | 0 comments


SaharaReporters.com

Stakeholders Condemn Nigerian Government Over Return Of Emirates To Abuja, Increased Frequencies To Lagos
SaharaReporters.com
The airline is also set to increase its flight frequencies to Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos from one daily to twice a day, amounting to 14 frequencies per week. by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 05, 2017. Players in the Nigerian
How are radio stations faring online?The Punch
Emirates to resume flights to Nigerian capitalArabianBusiness.com
Emirates to resume services to Nigeria's AbujaGulf Business News

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.