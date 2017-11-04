Star actress, Funke Adesiyan, counsels on the gift of big boobs – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Star actress, Funke Adesiyan, counsels on the gift of big boobs
Vanguard
Star Yoruba actress and politician, Funke Adesiyan literally sent the Instagram into a meltdown on Tuesday, when she posted an alluring picture of herself, showing off gaping bust cleavage and a svelte body, any plus-size beauty queen would kill for.
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!