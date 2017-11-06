Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sterling Bank deepens public awareness on Non-Interest Banking

Posted on Nov 6, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

IN A bid to further deepen public awareness and understanding of alternative finance or Non-Interest Banking (NIB) in Nigeria, Sterling Bank Plc, your one-customer bank, recently organised a public lecture on “Reducing Poverty & Unemployment through Non- Interest Banking.” Seasoned scholars and policy makers on various aspects of NIB presented papers and made valuable contributions […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.