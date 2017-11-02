Stop Mugabe dynasty: War vets – NewsDay
|
NewsDay
|
Stop Mugabe dynasty: War vets
NewsDay
WAR veterans have reiterated their call for citizens to stop President Robert Mugabe's bid to establish a family dynasty in Zimbabwe. BY RICHARD CHIDZA. In a statement that outlines what the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association …
Mademadanda et al, cutting bough they perch on
Rhodesians must 'come back and rebuild Zimbabwe', war vets say
