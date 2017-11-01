Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Strike: Kogi govt., labour meeting ends in deadlock

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

There appears not to be no headway in the negotiation between the Kogi State Government and Labour unions as the meeting recently held by both parties ended in deadlock. The said meeting, called by the Kogi state Deputy Governor, Elder Simon Achuba, had in attendance Senator Smart Adeyemi, Speaker Kogi State House of Assembly, Mathew […]

Strike: Kogi govt., labour meeting ends in deadlock

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.