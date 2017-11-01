Apologise for defamatory remarks or else…Kwabena Agyepong to Wontumi – Graphic Online
|
Graphic Online
|
Apologise for defamatory remarks or else…Kwabena Agyepong to Wontumi
Graphic Online
The suspended General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, has given the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Party , Mr Bernard Antwi Bosiako, up to Friday, November 3, 2017 to apologise and retract certain comments …
Wontumi Dares Kwabena Agyepong…'Bring It On'
Kwabena Agyepong has clout to stop vigilantism-NPP Youth
Kwabena Agyepong runs after Wontumi
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!