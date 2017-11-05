Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Superheroes descend on Sharjah International Book Fair – gulfnews.com

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


gulfnews.com

Superheroes descend on Sharjah International Book Fair
gulfnews.com
Sharjah: If there is one place on earth where DC and Marvel characters can coexist peacefully, it is the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2017). Wonder Woman, Batman, Aquaman, Captain America, Iron Man, the Flash, Green Lantern, and the whole lot …
Poets contribute to new poem collection in UAEEgypttoday (blog)
Sewing Tales for Young Authors and Illustrators At Sharjah International Book FairMENAFN.COM
Sharjah Museums Authority launches three new booksGulf Today

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.