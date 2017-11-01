Suspect in ghost workers’ syndicate has 200 bank accounts – EFCC – Vanguard

Pages Navigation Menu

Suspect in ghost workers' syndicate has 200 bank accounts – EFCC
ABUJA—THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Wednesday, told an Abuja High Court that one of the nine suspects docked over allegations of inserting several ghost workers on the payroll of the Federal Government operated about 200 …
Nine civil servants sent to prison over payroll fraudThe News
Pay Roll Scam: Minister of Finance commends PICA, EFCC for arraigning nine suspectsWorldStage
Ghost workers: EFCC arraigns 9 suspectsTV360

