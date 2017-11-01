Suspect in ghost workers’ syndicate has 200 bank accounts – EFCC – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Suspect in ghost workers' syndicate has 200 bank accounts – EFCC
Vanguard
ABUJA—THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Wednesday, told an Abuja High Court that one of the nine suspects docked over allegations of inserting several ghost workers on the payroll of the Federal Government operated about 200 …
Nine civil servants sent to prison over payroll fraud
Pay Roll Scam: Minister of Finance commends PICA, EFCC for arraigning nine suspects
Ghost workers: EFCC arraigns 9 suspects
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!