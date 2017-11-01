Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Suspected case of Monkeypox recorded in Benue

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

Residents of Benue State are currently living in fear following a suspected case of monkey pox discovered on Tuesday in Gboko West area of the state. It was gathered that a 40-year-old woman was seen with symptoms of the killer disease around Agedam area in Gboko Tuesday. Confirming the development, the State Director of Public […]

Suspected case of Monkeypox recorded in Benue

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.