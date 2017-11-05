Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Suspected herdsmen kidnap businessman in Ondo, demand N5m

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Four persons suspected to be herdsmen have abducted a middle aged businessman identified as Oyewale Akinwande at Idoani in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State. The abductors were said to be masked and came into the Saw mill through the forest yesterday morning when many people were yet to get to the area for …

The post Suspected herdsmen kidnap businessman in Ondo, demand N5m appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.