Swift introduces Remita for convenient payments









To guarantee reliable and uninterrupted internet connection for its subscribers, Swift Networks, providers of state-of-the-art broadband internet service, has introduced Remita as a convenient and more efficient payment option which would enable its customers to easily top up their data, at any time of the day and from anywhere, using their most preferred payment channel.

This revelation was made as a part of the agreement reached by Swift Networks and SystemSpecs, the owners of Remita – one of Africa’s leading electronic payment solutions.

Now, with the customised invoicing service provided by Remita, Swift customers will now be able to easily renew their subscription by simply clicking a payment link contained in data renewal text message and email sent to them by the internet service provider. Once the customer clicks the link which is personalised for each subscriber, they arrive at a payment page where all their payment details have been automatically inputted. All they have to do would be to select their most preferred of the payment channels available on Remita.

With Remita, payments can be made through multiple channels including debit and credit cards, www.remita.net, PoS, Internet Banking and the Remita App. Subscribers can simply set up Standing Order to automate their payments periodically or explore the conventional method of walking into any commercial bank branch nationwide and one of more than 500 microfinance bank branches for this purpose.

“At Swift, we are committed to continually improving customer experience. The introduction of Remita is to consolidate on our promise to deliver convenience that would guarantee a worthwhile broadband experience to our customers,” said Chukwuma Okoye, Chief Operating Officer.

“It is our priority to ensure ease in payment for users of our solutions,” said David Okeme, SystemSpecs’ Chief Commercial Officer. “And our collaboration with Swift Networks is yet another stride towards extending the frontiers of payment convenience for consumers in Nigeria and beyond.”

Remita is one of Africa’s leading electronic payment solutions that helps individuals, businesses and governments to make and receive payment easily, through multiple channels and across diverse financial institutions. Remita powers the Federal Government of Nigeria’s Treasury Single Account (TSA) and manages the finances of thousands of individuals and businesses across the nation, especially with its recently launched innovative Remita Mobile App.

Founded in 2002 to provide multi-service broadband connectivity services to businesses and residential subscribers, Swift Networks has invested heavily in “next generation” networking technologies to build a multi-service network platform. Swift Networks operates an end-to-end reliable, fibre-like connectivity services in the exclusively licensed and interference-free 3.5GHZ spectrum.

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Swift introduces Remita for convenient payments appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

