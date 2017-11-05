Tanzanian gov't outlines President Magufuli's achievements in two years

Xinhua

DAR ES SALAAM, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) — The government of Tanzania on Sunday outlined a catalogue of achievements scored by President John Magufuli during the first two years of his administration. Magufuli came to power on Nov. 5, 2015. On top of the …

How Magufuli is changing Tanzania The Zimbabwe Mail



all 4 news articles »