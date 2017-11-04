Tanzania’s Ismael Juma killed in motorbike crash

Nairobi, Kenya | AFP | Tanzanian marathon runner Ismael Juma died on Thursday when his motorbike collided with a lorry, Athletics Tanzania (AT) announced on Friday.

The 26-year-old was one of Tanzania’s hopes for a medal at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia in April.

“Tanzania athletics has lost one of its top long distance runners,” AT secretary general Wilhelm Gidabuday told AFP.

“Ismail Juma was one of 19 athletes selected to start training later this month for the Commonwealth Games in Australia.”

Gidabuday said Juma was heading to the northern town of Arusha when his bike was involved in a head-on collision with a truck. He died at the scene.

The runner was expected to compete in the New Delhi half marathon on November 19.

Juma holds the Tanzanian national half marathon record of 59min 30sec.

