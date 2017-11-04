Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Taofeek Ayinde: Political Godfatherism Jeopardises Ambitions – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in World | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Taofeek Ayinde: Political Godfatherism Jeopardises Ambitions
THISDAY Newspapers
Taofeek Olayinka Ayinde, an engineer, is one of the aspirants in the 2018 Osun State gubernatorial election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress. In this interview with Femi Ogbonnikan, Ayinde talks about his ambition, and other political

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.