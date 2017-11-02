Task Force on land: How move against Igando family failed

By Ifeanyi Okolie

LAGOS—AN attempt by the Isikan Ruling Family of Igando, to use the Lagos State Special Task Force on Land Grabbers, to prevent the Beku-Onimaba Family, also of Igando, from taking possession of a 52.13 acres of land in Igando Town, has failed.

Vanguard gathered that members of the Isikan Family, two months ago, wrote a petition to the office of the Special Task Force on Land Grabbers, through the Office of the Attorney General of Lagos State, alleging that members of the Beku-Onimaba Family, were out to dispossess them of their land situated at the former site for the National Youth Service Corps NYSC, Camp, Igando, Alimosho Local Government Area. They claimed the land was allotted to them by the State government in 2015.

They were said to have described as null and void, the judgement of March 2017, by Justice Okon Abang, of Federal High Court, Ikoyi, ordering the Federal and Lagos State Governments, their agents and privies, to hand over the land, which was originally acquired in 1983 by the Federal Government, for the purpose of constructing the permanent site of the NYSC Orientation Camp in Lagos State, back to the Beku-Onimaba Family, who were the plaintiffs in a suit marked FHC/L/CS/580/2011, since it was no longer used for the purpose for which it was acquired.

Vanguard learned that based on the petition, members of the Beku-Onimaba Family, were invited to appear before the Task Force.

But the task Force in its ruling stated that; “Having gone through all documents and presentations made by the Isikan and Beku-Onimaba Families, members of the Beku-Onimaba Family were found not to be land grabbers.”

