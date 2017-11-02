#TBT:See What Wizkid, Davido, Olamide, Tiwa Savage & More Looked Like In Their First Music Videos
Before they started popping bottles, living the life of a star and living the good life, your favorite Nigerian musician was still new to the industry or simply as Johnny Just Come (JJC). These artistes are quite popular and their glow up has been the most dramatic ever. Before anything we should all give thanks …
The post #TBT:See What Wizkid, Davido, Olamide, Tiwa Savage & More Looked Like In Their First Music Videos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
1 Comment on "#TBT:See What Wizkid, Davido, Olamide, Tiwa Savage & More Looked Like In Their First Music Videos"
AUCTION! AUCTION!! AUCTION!!! IMPOUNDED GOODS BY NIGERIA CUSTOM AGENCY ARE OUT FOR SALES INTERESTED BUYERS SHOULD CONTACT CUSTOM :DAYO VIVIAN ON : **08063544619**BUY YOUR BAGS OF RICE IN A LOWER PRICE OF #7,000 AND OIL #5,000 CALL THE MARKETING OFFICER CUSTOM: DAYO VIVIAN ON **08063544619**
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Royal umbrella=7,000
MamaGold=7,000
Royal stallion=7,000
Special Rice=7,000
Otunba=7,000
Rising sun=7,000
Special rice=7,000
Mama Africa=7,000
Royal crown=7,000
Ade Brazil=7,000
Elephant Gold=7,000
Super eagle=7,000
PJS=7,000
Tomato rice=7,000
Caprice =7,000
WE DELIVER TO ANY STATE IN NIGERIA 1,BAG
IS #1,000 FOR DELIVERY THANK YOU.