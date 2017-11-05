Team Ndoma-Egba Seals NCC Tennis League S’final Place
BY TAOFEEK LAWAL, Abuja –
Any hopes teams Yetade and Goshen had of progressing to the semi-final stage of the on-going NCC Tennis League faded, after Team Ndoma-Egba won the required four matches to get the needed points against Team Goshen to secure the second semi-final spot in the White Group.
The Illorin-based side had arrived Abuja two days before the encounter to put finishing touches to its preparations,but they were over-ran by an aggressive Ndoma-Egba side when hostilities for underway at the tennis courts of Package ‘B’, National Stadium,Abuja, yesterday.
With four points in the bag, Team Ndoma-Egba now places second behind defending champion Team Offikwu, no matter the result in Jos where Team Tech Vibe hoped to land the spot in the event of a Team Goshen win.
Former national champion Thomas Otu got the host team on its way with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Wale Babalola in the first match and Paul Emmanuel defeated Joseph Iyorovbe 7-5, 6-3 to increase the tally.
Aanu Aiyegbusi survived a long-drawn second set in the ladies’ singles match against Patience Onebamhoin to win 6-0, 7-5.
Not leaving any thing to chance, Team Ndoma-Egba fielded two former national champions, Otu and Sunday Maku, in the men’s doubles against Iyorovbe and Chima Iwuagu and won 6-3, 6-4.
The win established an unassailable lead with three matches – two men’s reverse singles and the mixed doubles – slated for today, Sunday.
In Kaduna, Team Offikwu has the relatively easy task of achieving a clean sweep of its round-robin ties as it takes on Team CBN Futures – a team made of solely the nation’s best junior players – and would have itself to blame if it takes its foe slightly, seeing as this team has won a tie and its members have collectively claimed 20 senior scalps this year.
The semi-final games have been scheduled to hold at the Enugu Sports Club on Saturday, November 18 and Sunday, 19 and in Abuja, on Saturday December 2nd and Sunday, 3rd.
