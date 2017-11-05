Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tears As Chairman Of ADP Assassinated With 16 AK 47 Bullets Is Buried In Jos (See His Dead Body)

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

‘The lifeless body of Chief Waziri Isua Fursom,the Chairman of Action Democratic Party(ADP),Jos East LGA riddled with16 AK 47 bullets. He was assassinated and buried in Fursom village. His killers and collaborators shall never no peace’.

The post Tears As Chairman Of ADP Assassinated With 16 AK 47 Bullets Is Buried In Jos (See His Dead Body) appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.