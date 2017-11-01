Tecno At LFDW 2017: Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi Speaks On Impact Of Smartphones On Fashion Business

The mobile world is just as beautiful, fast paced and trendy as the fashion world, most especially the surge and opportunities it has created in the business aspect of the industry. You probably can relate to the idea of the flourishing online shopping trend that has encouraged individual entrepreneurs to explore the fashion business so as to fight back the hassle of acquiring stores and still remain active in the market.

TECNO Mobile, Africa’s leading mobile brand known for her continuous innovation and constantly venturing into other business industries gathered with professionals from all walks of the fashion industry on day 2 of the LAGOS FASHION AND DESIGN WEEK ’17 to discuss the fashion business and its potential in contributing to the growth of the economy in a mobile driven world.

Speaking at the event for the tech giant, on-air personality and CEO Gbemisoke Shoes, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi used her shoe line as a case study while presenting the topic “FASHION BUSINESS IN A MOBILE DRIVEN WORLD”. In her words, she said: “the mobile technology has amazingly worked for me because over the years, it has helped in transforming Gbemisoke shoes from grass to grace. It has become a prolific medium that allow customers compare products and shop anytime, anywhere from their comfort zones”.

Also addressing the participants at the event, Attai Oguche, Deputy Marketing Manager, PR Sponsorships and Offline Events, TECNO Mobile Nigeria, said:

“Fashion and mobile technology is a marriage made in heaven and with TECNO Mobile, a brand that is constantly offering smartphones with high-end cameras, great designs along with an unrivalled mobile experience, everyone in the fashion value chain is certain to standout”.

With a reinvented smartphone like the PHANTOM 8, TECNO is supporting creative minds in the fashion industry achieve their dreams without necessarily owing a physical store and this is what we are here to demonstrate at the Lagos Fashion And Design Week”. Attai added.

As mobile technology continues to influence all facets of fashion, we’ll see its advancements affect everything from how fashion is made, how it’s sold, and how it can provide us with greater economic growth.

