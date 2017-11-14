Tecno Mobile Bags Several Awards At The Nigeria Tech Innovation And Telecoms Awards 2017

TECNO Mobile, Africa’s leading smartphone brand and maker of several celebrated flagships has once again emerged being recognized for her stellar innovations and user-friendly products.

The awards – Popular Phone Brand of The Year and Smartphone of The Year (CAMON CX) received at the Nigeria Tech Innovation and Telecoms Award will add to the list of awards and recognitions received by the brand this year. Speaking at the event, General Manager of Transsion, parent company of TECNO Mobile, Mr. Chidi Okonkwo stated “We commit our best resources to whatever we do and thus are always pleased when we get recognitions like these because they prove to us that indeed consumers see, use and appreciate our works.”

Back in August at the same venue – Oriental Hotel, Lagos, TECNO Mobile carted away the prestigious Pan African Phone Brand of The Year award ahead of popular smartphone brands and a few weeks later, the brand has added two more feathers to their well decorated hats. Speaking about the brand’s dominance and successes, Mr. Chidi Okonkwo added “TECNO Mobile is on a winning streak, not just in Nigeria but globally. Last year when we stepped into the international scene for the first time, several people questioned our tactics and critiqued our model but one year after, it has become even more evident that our ability to develop globally competitive products with deep local consumer insights is an essential ingredient in our dominance globally. Our successes in the Middle-East has not only bettered our books however, it has also made it possible for us to scale into new markets in Asia like India where we currently service smartphone consumers.”

Great people they say make great brands, little wonder Mr. Chidi Okonkwo claimed an award for his Outstanding Contribution and impact to the mobile technology space in Nigeria.

Notable personalities present at awards include Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO, Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), Engr. Ernest Ndukwe – former Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of NCC, amongst many others.

Other winners of the night include: Telecoms Wholesale Company of the Year – MainOne, CSR Initiative of the Year – Airtel Touching Lives and Customer Experience Award – MTN amongst others. TECNO Mobile is fast displacing other smartphone brands in Africa and it is just a matter of time before they take their dominance global.

