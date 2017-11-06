…Tells govt to fish out Kogi’s NASU chairman’s murderers

The Nigerian labour movement has demanded for a swift and thorough investigation into the murder of Mallam Abdulmumuni Yakubu, the Kogi State branch chairman of the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) in the Science Technology Technical Education Board (STTEB), who was shot dead at his residence in Okene, Kogi State, and bring the assailants to book.

Labour said the murderers of the union leader should be fished out, no matter who they were or who their sponsors might be.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), condemning the assassination, said, Abdulmumuni’s murder is one too many and must not be allowed to join the list of unsolved murder cases in the state.

The NLC president, Ayuba Wabba, urged the police and other security agencies to do all to ensure that justice is done in the matter.

He said, “We also demand a stop to these murders in the state. Although we do not want to be drawn into speculations or conspiracy theories, we nonetheless want to caution those who promote this senseless violence to refrain from doing so because violence solves no problem. It only spawns more violence.

“In Abdulmumuni we have lost an industrious, forthright and social justice crusader.

“We commiserate with the family of the fallen comrade as well as pray for the repose of his soul. Our condolences also go to his union and the entire labour family in Kogi State.”

In the same vein, the National Union of Textiles Garments and Tailoring Workers, in its communique at the end of its Women Conference in Ilorin, Kwara State, condemned the callous murder of Yakubu, and urged the NLC to ensure that the killers are brought to justice and the family compensated for his untimely death.

The union also tasked NLC affiliates in the states to intensify the struggle against the state governors for prompt payment of salaries.

