Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tension As Ex-militants Protest At National Assembly Over Non-Payment Of Stipends

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Hundreds of ex-Niger Delta militants on Wednesday protested the alleged non-payment of their stipends by the Federal Government at the National Assembly in Abuja. Details soon.

The post Tension As Ex-militants Protest At National Assembly Over Non-Payment Of Stipends appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.