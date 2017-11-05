Tension in Federal Civil Service

NOT QUITE free or absolved of its ignoble role in the Abdulrasheed Maina saga, the Federal civil service has come into the public glare once more. There is unease arising from stagnation of officers in various grades and promotions due to irregularities in the promotion examination conducted in 2014. Recall that the House of Representatives […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

