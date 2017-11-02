TETFund Grants IBB University N30m For Research

By Abu Nmodu, Minna

The Niger State government owned Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai has been granted N30 million by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) to conduct critical researches to facilitate National development.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Muhammad Nasir Maiturare, made this known while receiving in audience the Executive members of the Correspondents Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Niger State Council in his office.

According to him the grant was for the Institutional Based Research (IBR) component of the TETFund, which would be utilised to research into potential benefits for socio-economic development of Niger State in particular and the country in general.

Professor Maiturare said the research cut across fields of sciences, technology, education and humanities and therefore assured the members of the media of the readiness of to collaborate with them for educational advancement of the society

The vice chancellor therefore enjoined the media to always be objective in their reporting of the university because the university identified them as critical stakeholders to achieve her set goals.

The chairman of the Correspondents chapel of NUJ, Comrade Aideloje Ojo, had earlier commended the laudable initiatives of the university, particularly on research areas that would contribute immensely to the development of humanity.

He assured that the correspondent chapel of NUJ in Niger State was ready to support the university by promoting its positive developments.