Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Devin Kelley, Texas church shooting suspect, was court-martialled by air force – The Guardian

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Guardian

Devin Kelley, Texas church shooting suspect, was court-martialled by air force
The Guardian
Law enforcement officials gather near First Baptist Church following a shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Photograph: Erich Schlegel/Getty Images. Texas. Devin Kelley, Texas church shooting suspect, was court-martialled by air force. The 26-year
The Latest: Pregnant woman, in-laws among those killedWashington Post
Gunman attacks First Baptist Church, kills 27 worshippersDaily Post Nigeria
What life was like at Texas church before a gunman opened fire on the congregationCNN
TIME –Reuters UK –News24 –Mail & Guardian
all 1,529 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.