The Coolest Paragliding Video You Will Ever Watch Features Epic Shots Taken Over Clifton [Video]

Jean-Baptiste Chandelier is a French paraglider.

He is pretty damn incredible at what he does and his latest video, Weightless, shows us just what that is.

From the French Alps to the coast of South Africa, to the Azores islands and the beaches of Brazil, the video features one of the most epic styles of paragliding ever.

Here, it’s not about speed, but rather skill, explains Red Bull:

Chandelier is one of the pioneers of proximity flying, a paragliding discipline that requires extreme precision and allows him to fly in very tight spaces. His expertise and exactitude made the success of his previous clip Touch, released in 2014. “Imagine if you could be weightless in your daily life, flying from place to place, walking on water, skimming over the city and amongst crowds, says Chandelier. “I want to share this experience with everyone – the childhood dream of being Peter Pan, the ultimate feeling of freedom.”

Take a look as he alights from the pinhead of a church spire and undoes a woman’s bikini:

Told you it was epic – and, as always, the shots of Cape Town easily put a smile on one’s face.

Says Chandelier on the filming process:

I failed my ski instructor exam in giant slalom so many times that I quit the profession and decided to concentrate on paragliding. Filming Weightless gave me the chance to get my own back on the giant slalom course, this time from the air!

Indeed.

Hope you enjoyed the show.

