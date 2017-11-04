The Inspiring Love Story of a Mad Couple Who are Married for 22 Years with 3 Children

THE MAD COUPLE IN MY VILLAGE

Samade was a graduate of applied physics from Nigerian university, Nsukka before he ran mad. Samade was a fan of every villager for his abilities and talents. Abilities and talents madness could not snatch away from him. His dancing steps and melodious voice cannot be ignored by passersby. He sings and dances without musical instruments yet those who listened and watched him wished he was not mad for the ecstasy he gave to them.

His love life and marriage to Cynthia, another mad woman in the village was an envy of many couples. Samade and Cynthia had lived together in a self built self-contained under the popular bridge at Orile junction for 22 years. There were several times the villagers saw them quarreling but no one knew how they settled their differences.

Unfortunately Samade and Cynthia do not speak the same language. While Samade was from my village, Cynthia was from the Eastern part of the country. They lived together for 22 years without a long separation.

How they consented to live as couple and had 3 children is a riddle no one is yet to solve. They lived under same roof in quote, they had no source of income other than begging, they have no common sense, lacked counselors, never attended marriage classes, yet they lived together for 22years uninterrupted.

Samade and Cynthia were the Romeo and Juliet of their world, a perfect match to a fault. Mad but proud of each other and their union. They were seen severally kissing, hugging, caressing and sharing romantic moments together in the village.

They shared all things in common, they bathed together, played together, ate together, entertained their guests together, fought together, smiled together etc. Samade and Cynthia were an epitome of uncoordinated romantic folks. If they were not mad, they would have won the best couple of the year’s award.

The lesson in Samade and Cynthia’s romantic story is this; “If the insane can sustain a romantic relationship, the sane should be able to do better”. Unfortunately, most sane couples with common sense cannot stay together as husband and wife for 10 years without divorce or separation. Yet they have access to the good things of life. They have good shelter, good food, sound education, spiritual helps, finance etc.

The story of this mad couple inspired me when growing up in the village as a young boy. With this I made a covenant with my maker that I will have an enviable marriage. I told myself when I was 17 that “if a mad man can do it, I can do it better because I am at better advantage”.

Unfortunately, Samade died on 24th July 20… and Cynthia died too on 3rd September of the same year of depression and loneliness. Their children were adopted by 3 different families whose lives were inspired by the romantic life of the mad couple.

They were mad together

They lived together

They died together

If the mad couple can do it, I can do it better because I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me. Philippians 4:13 KJV.

The End

