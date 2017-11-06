The Latest: Trump hears ‘sad stories’ of captured Japanese – Washington Post
Washington Post
The Latest: Trump hears 'sad stories' of captured Japanese
Washington Post
TOKYO — The Latest on President Donald Trump's trip to Asia (all times local):. 3:02 p.m.. President Donald Trump says he has heard “very sad” stories from families of Japanese citizens snatched by Pyongyang's agents. Trump participated in a meeting …
Trump dump: president throws entire box of fish food into precious koi carp pond
Trump lashes out at 'unfair' Japan trade ties
Trump opens Asia trip mixing business and golf with Japan's prime minister
