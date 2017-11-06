Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Latest: Trump hears ‘sad stories’ of captured Japanese – Washington Post

Posted on Nov 6, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Washington Post

The Latest: Trump hears 'sad stories' of captured Japanese
Washington Post
TOKYO — The Latest on President Donald Trump's trip to Asia (all times local):. 3:02 p.m.. President Donald Trump says he has heard “very sad” stories from families of Japanese citizens snatched by Pyongyang's agents. Trump participated in a meeting …
Trump dump: president throws entire box of fish food into precious koi carp pondThe Guardian
Trump lashes out at 'unfair' Japan trade tiesBBC News
Trump opens Asia trip mixing business and golf with Japan's prime ministerLos Angeles Times
Daily Mail –The Japan Times –CNN –Financial Times
all 611 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.