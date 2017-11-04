Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Legend Series: People call me a snub but I’m not… I’m shy and down to earth, says Onyeka Onwenu – TheCable

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheCable

The Legend Series: People call me a snub but I'm not… I'm shy and down to earth, says Onyeka Onwenu
TheCable
Not everyone gets to see their creative creations remain relevant for decades, and possibly outlive them but Onyeka Onwenu does not belong to the category of 'everyone'. She's among the select few, the world over, who can boast of having evergreen songs.
Singer, Aramide reveals why she lost respect for legendary musician, Onyeka Onwenu [VIDEO]Daily Post Nigeria
Aramide Tells How Onyeka Onwenu Disgraced Her at an Event: 'I've Lost Respect for Her'Olisa Blogazine (satire) (press release) (blog)
Aramide, meeting Onyeka Onwenu – Worst Experience everVerge24 (blog)

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.