The Most Anticipated Drummer Vs Dj Concert ‘Jaylee to the World’ Holds This November in Lagos

The very much anticipated Drummer versus DJ concert tagged ‘Jaylee to the World’ holds last Sunday of this month, November 26th at E-centre, Sabo, Yaba.

Come and experience energetic drumming from the drummer with the magical hands Jaylee and non-stop scratches on the wheels of steel by talented DJ Sleam as they give us undiluted entertainment.

The event will feature Drummer vs DJ competition, solo performances, dance competitions and other exciting activities.

DATE: 26th November, 2017 (Sunday)

VENUE: E-CENTRE, 1-11 Commercial Avenue, Sabo, Yaba.

TIME: 4:00PM (BLACK CARPET)

DRESS CODE: Dress ready to party!!!

Follow on Instagram @jayleetotheworld & Joshua Vincent on Facebook for more information.

The post The Most Anticipated Drummer Vs Dj Concert ‘Jaylee to the World’ Holds This November in Lagos appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

