‘The Resurrection’ – OAP Freeze announces that he has regained his hacked Instagram account
OAP Freeze, whose controversial opinion on tithing in Churches has been leaving a lot of Nigerians uneasy, has gotten back his Instagram account after it was hacked days ago! Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog
The post ‘The Resurrection’ – OAP Freeze announces that he has regained his hacked Instagram account appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!