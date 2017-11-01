The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open 2017 Round 2 Tee Times & Player Pairings

Round 2 of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open 2017 will be played on Friday November 3rd at the TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open 2nd round tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:05 am.

Players will remain in the same groups as the 1st round but alternate between AM/PM sessions and 1st tee/10th tee starts depending on their 1st round tee times.

2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open 2nd Round Tee Times

The 2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open round 2 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. Groups starting from the 1st hole are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th hole.

Tee Times Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 7:05 AM Matt Every Martin Laird Ted Potter, Jr. 7:15 AM Ricky Barnes Anirban Lahiri Tyrone Van Aswegen 7:25 AM Robert Streb Kevin Streelman Chad Campbell 7:35 AM Jonas Blixt Fabián Gómez Luke Donald 7:45 AM Aaron Baddeley Billy Hurley III Brian Stuard 7:55 AM Brian Davis Zac Blair C.T. Pan 8:05 AM Scott Piercy Morgan Hoffmann Luke List 8:15 AM Nick Taylor Shawn Stefani Colt Knost 8:25 AM Rob Oppenheim Austin Cook Taylor Moore 8:35 AM Bronson Burgoon Tyler Duncan Jimmy Stanger 8:45 AM Seamus Power Ethan Tracy Alex Kang 8:55 AM Brice Garnett Xinjun Zhang Talor Gooch 11:55 AM Ben Crane Jon Curran Andres Gonzales 12:05 PM Derek Fathauer Harold Varner III Ryan Blaum 12:15 PM John Huh Rory Sabbatini Retief Goosen 12:25 PM Ryan Armour Bryson DeChambeau Billy Horschel 12:35 PM Kevin Chappell Ryan Moore Charley Hoffman 12:45 PM William McGirt Ernie Els Vijay Singh 12:55 PM J.B. Holmes David Hearn Whee Kim 1:05 PM Patrick Rodgers Kelly Kraft Kevin Tway 1:15 PM Kyle Thompson Beau Hossler Scott Strohmeyer 1:25 PM Sam Saunders Tom Hoge Ben Silverman 1:35 PM Keith Mitchell Matt Atkins A.J. McInerney 1:45 PM Tom Lovelady Adam Schenk Ryan Hogue 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 7:05 AM Alex Cejka Scott Stallings Robert Garrigus 7:15 AM Troy Merritt Michael Thompson Richy Werenski 7:25 AM Ben Martin Kevin Na Jonathan Byrd 7:35 AM Rod Pampling Smylie Kaufman Webb Simpson 7:45 AM Jimmy Walker Bubba Watson Graeme McDowell 7:55 AM Greg Chalmers Vaughn Taylor Sangmoon Bae 8:05 AM Martin Flores Patrick Cantlay Byeong Hun An 8:15 AM David Lingmerth Camilo Villegas Chesson Hadley 8:25 AM Andrew Landry Abraham Ancer Tom Whitney 8:35 AM Andrew Putnam Corey Conners Sam Burns 8:45 AM Nate Lashley Andrew Yun Jim Knous 8:55 AM Stephan Jaeger Sam Ryder Maverick McNealy 11:55 AM Scott Brown Michael Kim J.J. Spaun 12:05 PM Matt Jones Harris English Daniel Summerhays 12:15 PM Hunter Mahan Cameron Tringale Brandon Hagy 12:25 PM Russell Knox Peter Malnati Nick Watney 12:35 PM D.A. Points James Hahn Chris Kirk 12:45 PM Tony Finau Gary Woodland Brian Gay 12:55 PM Geoff Ogilvy Jason Kokrak Steve Wheatcroft 1:05 PM Jamie Lovemark Patton Kizzire Jonathan Randolph 1:15 PM Brett Stegmaier Brandon Harkins Roberto Díaz 1:25 PM Aaron Wise Lanto Griffin Denny McCarthy 1:35 PM Martin Piller Zecheng Dou Jesse Mueller 1:45 PM J.T. Poston Joel Dahmen Nicholas Lindheim

