The Shriners Hospitals for Children Tee Times – 2017 Round 4 Player Pairings

Round 4 of the 2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open will be played on Sunday August 16th at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Shriners Hospitals for Children Sunday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 8:20 am.

The Shriners Hospitals for Children 4th round tee times are determined by leaderboard positions going into the final round of the tournament. The tournament leader Chad Campbell is paired with Retief Goosen and Geoff Ogilvy in the last tee slot of round 4 at 10:29 am.

2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children Round 4 Tee Times

The Shriners Hospitals for Children round 4 tee times and player pairings. Tee times are displayed local time; all groups will start from the 1st tee at the TPC Summerlin.

Tee Times Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 8:20 AM Adam Schenk Webb Simpson Patton Kizzire 8:30 AM Alex Cejka Graeme McDowell Aaron Wise 8:40 AM Anirban Lahiri Martin Flores Ryan Blaum 8:50 AM Kelly Kraft Brandon Hagy Roberto Díaz 9:00 AM Scott Stallings Brandon Harkins Scott Piercy 9:10 AM Ernie Els Trey Mullinax Seamus Power 9:20 AM Luke List Byeong Hun An Ryan Moore 9:30 AM John Huh Aaron Baddeley A.J. McInerney 9:40 AM Kevin Tway Bryson DeChambeau Charley Hoffman 9:50 AM William McGirt Brian Stuard J.T. Poston 10:00 AM Patrick Cantlay Troy Merritt Whee Kim 10:10 AM Tom Hoge Gary Woodland Chesson Hadley 10:20 AM Beau Hossler J.J. Spaun Tony Finau 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 8:20 AM Robert Garrigus Peter Malnati Jason Kokrak 8:30 AM Sam Saunders Kevin Chappell Austin Cook 8:40 AM Stephan Jaeger Jesse Mueller Nick Taylor 8:50 AM Sam Burns Harold Varner III Ryan Armour 9:00 AM Bubba Watson Alex Kang Brett Stegmaier 9:10 AM Corey Conners Richy Werenski Luke Donald 9:20 AM David Lingmerth Jim Knous Rod Pampling 9:30 AM Camilo Villegas Talor Gooch Brian Davis 9:40 AM Ryan Hogue Shawn Stefani Jimmy Stanger 9:50 AM Michael Thompson Ethan Tracy Scott Brown 10:00 AM Derek Fathauer James Hahn Kevin Streelman 10:10 AM Daniel Summerhays Russell Knox Ben Silverman 10:20 AM Chad Campbell Retief Goosen Geoff Ogilvy

