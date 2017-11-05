The Shriners Hospitals for Children Tee Times – Round 3 Players Pairings

Round 3 of the 2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open will be played on Saturday November 4th at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Shriners Hospitals for Children Saturday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 9:15 am.

The field has been reduced to 78 by the cut which has been paired into 26 three-balls for the 3rd round of the tournament.

2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children 3rd Round Tee Times

The Shriners Hospitals for Children round 3 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time.

Tee Times Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 9:15 AM Corey Conners Brandon Hagy William McGirt 9:25 AM Brian Stuard Brian Davis Luke List 9:35 AM Gary Woodland J.T. Poston Anirban Lahiri 9:45 AM Ryan Blaum Ryan Moore Ernie Els 9:55 AM Nick Taylor David Lingmerth Seamus Power 10:05 AM Kevin Tway Alex Cejka Graeme McDowell 10:15 AM Bryson DeChambeau Peter Malnati Charley Hoffman 10:25 AM Michael Thompson Chesson Hadley John Huh 10:35 AM Brandon Harkins Sam Saunders Troy Merritt 10:45 AM Kevin Chappell Tony Finau Beau Hossler 10:55 AM Whee Kim Patrick Cantlay Talor Gooch 11:05 AM Aaron Baddeley Patton Kizzire Stephan Jaeger 11:15 AM J.J. Spaun Kelly Kraft Robert Garrigus 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 9:15 AM Roberto Díaz Tom Hoge A.J. McInerney 9:25 AM Ryan Hogue Richy Werenski Kevin Streelman 9:35 AM Luke Donald Martin Flores Byeong Hun An 9:45 AM Shawn Stefani Trey Mullinax Jimmy Stanger 9:55 AM Sam Burns Jim Knous Harold Varner III 10:05 AM Daniel Summerhays Retief Goosen Ryan Armour 10:15 AM Russell Knox Jason Kokrak Ben Silverman 10:25 AM Aaron Wise Adam Schenk Scott Stallings 10:35 AM Chad Campbell Rod Pampling Webb Simpson 10:45 AM Bubba Watson Scott Piercy Camilo Villegas 10:55 AM Austin Cook Ethan Tracy Alex Kang 11:05 AM Scott Brown Derek Fathauer James Hahn 11:15 AM Geoff Ogilvy Brett Stegmaier Jesse Mueller

