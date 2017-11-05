Pages Navigation Menu

The Shriners Hospitals for Children Tee Times – Round 3 Players Pairings

Round 3 of the 2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open will be played on Saturday November 4th at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Shriners Hospitals for Children Saturday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 9:15 am.

The field has been reduced to 78 by the cut which has been paired into 26 three-balls for the 3rd round of the tournament.

2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children 3rd Round Tee Times

The Shriners Hospitals for Children round 3 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time.

Tee Times Players Players Players
1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee
9:15 AM Corey Conners Brandon Hagy William McGirt
9:25 AM Brian Stuard Brian Davis Luke List
9:35 AM Gary Woodland J.T. Poston Anirban Lahiri
9:45 AM Ryan Blaum Ryan Moore Ernie Els
9:55 AM Nick Taylor David Lingmerth Seamus Power
10:05 AM Kevin Tway Alex Cejka Graeme McDowell
10:15 AM Bryson DeChambeau Peter Malnati Charley Hoffman
10:25 AM Michael Thompson Chesson Hadley John Huh
10:35 AM Brandon Harkins Sam Saunders Troy Merritt
10:45 AM Kevin Chappell Tony Finau Beau Hossler
10:55 AM Whee Kim Patrick Cantlay Talor Gooch
11:05 AM Aaron Baddeley Patton Kizzire Stephan Jaeger
11:15 AM J.J. Spaun Kelly Kraft Robert Garrigus
10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee
9:15 AM Roberto Díaz Tom Hoge A.J. McInerney
9:25 AM Ryan Hogue Richy Werenski Kevin Streelman
9:35 AM Luke Donald Martin Flores Byeong Hun An
9:45 AM Shawn Stefani Trey Mullinax Jimmy Stanger
9:55 AM Sam Burns Jim Knous Harold Varner III
10:05 AM Daniel Summerhays Retief Goosen Ryan Armour
10:15 AM Russell Knox Jason Kokrak Ben Silverman
10:25 AM Aaron Wise Adam Schenk Scott Stallings
10:35 AM Chad Campbell Rod Pampling Webb Simpson
10:45 AM Bubba Watson Scott Piercy Camilo Villegas
10:55 AM Austin Cook Ethan Tracy Alex Kang
11:05 AM Scott Brown Derek Fathauer James Hahn
11:15 AM Geoff Ogilvy Brett Stegmaier Jesse Mueller

