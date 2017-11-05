The Shriners Hospitals for Children Tee Times – Round 3 Players Pairings
Round 3 of the 2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open will be played on Saturday November 4th at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Shriners Hospitals for Children Saturday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 9:15 am.
The field has been reduced to 78 by the cut which has been paired into 26 three-balls for the 3rd round of the tournament.
2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children 3rd Round Tee Times
The Shriners Hospitals for Children round 3 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time.
|Tee Times
|Players
|Players
|Players
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|9:15 AM
|Corey Conners
|Brandon Hagy
|William McGirt
|9:25 AM
|Brian Stuard
|Brian Davis
|Luke List
|9:35 AM
|Gary Woodland
|J.T. Poston
|Anirban Lahiri
|9:45 AM
|Ryan Blaum
|Ryan Moore
|Ernie Els
|9:55 AM
|Nick Taylor
|David Lingmerth
|Seamus Power
|10:05 AM
|Kevin Tway
|Alex Cejka
|Graeme McDowell
|10:15 AM
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Peter Malnati
|Charley Hoffman
|10:25 AM
|Michael Thompson
|Chesson Hadley
|John Huh
|10:35 AM
|Brandon Harkins
|Sam Saunders
|Troy Merritt
|10:45 AM
|Kevin Chappell
|Tony Finau
|Beau Hossler
|10:55 AM
|Whee Kim
|Patrick Cantlay
|Talor Gooch
|11:05 AM
|Aaron Baddeley
|Patton Kizzire
|Stephan Jaeger
|11:15 AM
|J.J. Spaun
|Kelly Kraft
|Robert Garrigus
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|9:15 AM
|Roberto Díaz
|Tom Hoge
|A.J. McInerney
|9:25 AM
|Ryan Hogue
|Richy Werenski
|Kevin Streelman
|9:35 AM
|Luke Donald
|Martin Flores
|Byeong Hun An
|9:45 AM
|Shawn Stefani
|Trey Mullinax
|Jimmy Stanger
|9:55 AM
|Sam Burns
|Jim Knous
|Harold Varner III
|10:05 AM
|Daniel Summerhays
|Retief Goosen
|Ryan Armour
|10:15 AM
|Russell Knox
|Jason Kokrak
|Ben Silverman
|10:25 AM
|Aaron Wise
|Adam Schenk
|Scott Stallings
|10:35 AM
|Chad Campbell
|Rod Pampling
|Webb Simpson
|10:45 AM
|Bubba Watson
|Scott Piercy
|Camilo Villegas
|10:55 AM
|Austin Cook
|Ethan Tracy
|Alex Kang
|11:05 AM
|Scott Brown
|Derek Fathauer
|James Hahn
|11:15 AM
|Geoff Ogilvy
|Brett Stegmaier
|Jesse Mueller
