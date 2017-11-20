 -[if IE 7]> The Thread: How Zimbabwe proves patriarchy is alive and kicking | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Thread: How Zimbabwe proves patriarchy is alive and kicking

Posted on Nov 20, 2017 in Opinion | 1 comment

For 37 years, Zimbabwe has been under the iron rule of Robert Mugabe. But last week, the tables turned. And why? Because his wife, Grace Mugabe, had decided to take over the reins since at 93 years of age, the despot Robert couldn’t keep up anymore. In a strategic move to clear the way for Grace to assume the throne, the second in command, Mnangagwa, beloved of the Military was fired.

And that’s when hell broke loose.  The Military swiftly went into action; took over Harare and put Robert Mugabe in custody; took over the state-owned TV station and asked Robert to resign. The people of Zimbabwe also found their voice for the first time in a long while and trooped into the streets to protest against the Mugabe dynasty.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Curious timing, not so? Why the strong reactions? Is it because a woman was about to take over? Twitter certainly thinks so:

Reactions:

We’re still a long way off.

Read » The Thread: How Zimbabwe proves patriarchy is alive and kicking on YNaija

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

1 Comment on "The Thread: How Zimbabwe proves patriarchy is alive and kicking"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Member
Ajax Armstrong

i agree with one of the tweeters above : it wasn’t about a woman, per se, but the wrong woman.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
20/11/2017 8:46 pm
wpDiscuz
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.