The Thread: Nigerians give reasons why the masses are celebrating Tinubu’s son’s death

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in Opinion, Politics | 0 comments

When Asiwaju lost his son on the 1st of November, part of Twitter Nigeria rejoiced. Some persons quipped that the great strategist had used his son for ritual sacrifice. Others stoutly refused to commiserate with the bereaved.

See below:

This caused @iamthechoko to question thus:

So Biola Kazeem did everyone a favour by explaining the reasons why any Nigerian would rejoice over Tinubu’s tragedy.

Take a look:

Deep!

