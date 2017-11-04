The Thread: Nigerians give reasons why the masses are celebrating Tinubu’s son’s death

When Asiwaju lost his son on the 1st of November, part of Twitter Nigeria rejoiced. Some persons quipped that the great strategist had used his son for ritual sacrifice. Others stoutly refused to commiserate with the bereaved.

See below:

Tinubu Lost His Son Because of Spiritual Sacrifice That Follows Those In Power or dose Who Want 2 Become President Like Tinubu. ~ Ffk pic.twitter.com/8GQpQpObeo — momoh ismaila (@ismohbill) November 4, 2017

Hypocrites. Tinubu lost a son, we should all grieve for him not minding how many families, children and homes his actions have killed? — Jackson Ude (@jacksonpbn) November 4, 2017

We all will die. I am not afraid of death. Tinubu is not the first to lose a son. How many Nigerians who have lost kids, he condoles! https://t.co/g4MlkF8nUE — Jackson Ude (@jacksonpbn) November 4, 2017

It's difficult to feel any empathy towards Tinubu at the moment. — Isie (@TheVixenPixie) November 4, 2017

This caused @iamthechoko to question thus:

Some of the reactions to Jide Tinubu's death is beyond pale. What is wrong with you people? — Gbane (@iamthechoko) November 4, 2017

So Biola Kazeem did everyone a favour by explaining the reasons why any Nigerian would rejoice over Tinubu’s tragedy.

Take a look:

A thread on reactions to Tinubu’s son’s death. — Babanla (@biolakazeem) November 3, 2017

It is chickens coming home to roost. It is inhumanity of the depraved political elite colliding with the inhumanity of the deprived poor. — Babanla (@biolakazeem) November 3, 2017

I will never accept it but even through my shock, sadly,I understand it even as I try to protect my humanity&sanity in this inhumane country — Babanla (@biolakazeem) November 3, 2017

Deep!

