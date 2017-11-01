The Thread: TwitterNG redefines a threesome

Relationship Twitter can get quite messy that if you’re looking for direction or advise, you might wind up with a migraine owing to severe confusion.

Over on these streets, there’s nothing that’s cut and dried- even those that should be, like accepting certain kinds of gifts. Abi, do we think it’s only on Twitter that the word subliminal applies?

Anyhoo, read the story for yourself and join the Judges panel below:

One of my mans just broke up with his girl cause another nigga bought her lingerie. Not once, not twice. Three times. — XL (@Xcel_101) October 31, 2017

Reactions:

Common underwear?

All lingerie is underwear but not all underwear is lingerie. Yaba bend down pant is not lingerie — XL (@Xcel_101) October 31, 2017

Let me ask you. How would you feel to hear your boyfriend bought another girl lingerie? Still just underwear? — Kòkòrò Méjì (@PakoBiskeet) November 1, 2017

boyfriend not husband. — nomoremznice (@dauchessdgurl) November 1, 2017

As a matter of fact, if ur spouse has a problem with another nigga continuously buying u lingerie, stop d guy. Lingerie is d way 2 d heart — Glowrrie (@FierceGlowrrie) November 1, 2017

Backstory

What she said is actually really wise. Lol. Nothing foolish about it AT ALL. — Ene (@OwoichoEne) November 1, 2017

Don’t nobody tell you what to do

Of course, she wouldn't admit that she has a problem with it, that discredits her entire narrative — Dewale (@Daywale) November 1, 2017

Because I don't — Queenette (@Dod_eye) November 1, 2017

Basketmouth

Wanna smash

make that four bottles. — Figurine. (@oluwasevn) November 1, 2017

make five bottles — Ade The Boy (@khieng_dhayvid) November 1, 2017

Hypocrites

Last words

This thread has revealed 2 things. 1. A lot of girls are emotionally unintelligent. 2. Some girls don't know that lingerie is … — XL (@Xcel_101) November 1, 2017

different from general female underwear. — XL (@Xcel_101) November 1, 2017

Girls & double standards. Smh. Forever shifting the goal post. pic.twitter.com/nYJv7bmvtV — XL (@Xcel_101) November 1, 2017

Eiyah. I’ll talk to them, okay….

