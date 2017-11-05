The Turkish Airlines Open Tee Times – 2017 Round 4 Player Pairings

The 4th round of the 2017 Turkish Airlines Open will be played on Sunday 5th November at the Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort, Antalya, Turkey. The Turkish Airlines Open 4th round tee times have been announced and the final round is scheduled to start at 9:40 am.

The final tee slot of the Turkish Airlines Open 2017 golf tournament is at 11:55 pm and features Nino Bertasio, Graeme Storm and Taner Yamac (AM).

The Turkish Airlines Open Round 4 Tee Times

The Turkish Airlines Open 2017 round 4 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are local time. Groups will start from the 1st tee at the [golf club name].

TeeTime Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 9:40 AM Robert Rock Jorge Campillo Bernd Wiesberger 9:50 AM Andres Romero Martin Kaymer Tyrrell Hatton 10:00 AM Haydn Porteous David Lipsky Tommy Fleetwood 10:10 AM Nacho Elvira Søren Kjeldsen Richie Ramsay 10:20 AM Ian Poulter Chris Wood Alexander Levy 10:30 AM Paul Waring Callum Shinkwin Fabrizio Zanotti 10:40 AM Lee Westwood Peter Uihlein Matthew Fitzpatrick 10:50 AM Julian Suri Joost Luiten Paul Dunne 11:00 AM Stephen Gallacher Eddie Pepperell Matthew Southgate 11:10 AM Matthieu Pavon Dylan Frittelli Thorbjørn Olesen 11:20 AM Nicolas Colsaerts Thomas Pieters Justin Rose 11:31 AM Padraig Harrington Shane Lowry Kiradech Aphibarnrat 11th Tee 11th Tee 11th Tee 11th Tee 9:45 AM Marcel Siem Jordan Smith Henrik Stenson 9:55 AM Sam Brazel Lucas Bjerregaard Andrew Dodt 10:05 AM Thomas Bjørn Benjamin Hebert Ali Altuntas 10:15 AM Victor Dubuisson Romain Wattel Alexander Björk 10:25 AM Andrew Johnston Austin Connelly George Coetzee 10:35 AM Edoardo Molinari Grégory Bourdy Andy Sullivan 10:45 AM Anthony Wall Richard Sterne Ryan Fox 10:55 AM Scott Hend Pablo Larrazábal Mike Lorenzo-Vera 11:05 AM Renato Paratore Matt Wallace Jeunghun Wang 11:15 AM Marc Warren David Drysdale Adrian Otaegui 11:25 AM Scott Jamieson Brandon Stone Haotong Li 11:35 AM Lee Slattery David Horsey Hideto Tanihara 11:45 AM Marcus Fraser Dean Burmester Leon Acikalin (AM) 11:55 AM Nino Bertasio Graeme Storm Taner Yamac (AM)

