Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Turkish Airlines Open Tee Times – 2017 Round 4 Player Pairings

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in Golf, News | 0 comments

The 4th round of the 2017 Turkish Airlines Open will be played on Sunday 5th November at the Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort, Antalya, Turkey. The Turkish Airlines Open 4th round tee times have been announced and the final round is scheduled to start at 9:40 am.

The final tee slot of the Turkish Airlines Open 2017 golf tournament is at 11:55 pm and features Nino Bertasio, Graeme Storm and Taner Yamac (AM).

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The Turkish Airlines Open Round 4 Tee Times

The Turkish Airlines Open 2017 round 4 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are local time. Groups will start from the 1st tee at the [golf club name].

TeeTime Players Players Players
1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee
9:40 AM Robert Rock Jorge Campillo Bernd Wiesberger
9:50 AM Andres Romero Martin Kaymer Tyrrell Hatton
10:00 AM Haydn Porteous David Lipsky Tommy Fleetwood
10:10 AM Nacho Elvira Søren Kjeldsen Richie Ramsay
10:20 AM Ian Poulter Chris Wood Alexander Levy
10:30 AM Paul Waring Callum Shinkwin Fabrizio Zanotti
10:40 AM Lee Westwood Peter Uihlein Matthew Fitzpatrick
10:50 AM Julian Suri Joost Luiten Paul Dunne
11:00 AM Stephen Gallacher Eddie Pepperell Matthew Southgate
11:10 AM Matthieu Pavon Dylan Frittelli Thorbjørn Olesen
11:20 AM Nicolas Colsaerts Thomas Pieters Justin Rose
11:31 AM Padraig Harrington Shane Lowry Kiradech Aphibarnrat
11th Tee 11th Tee 11th Tee 11th Tee
9:45 AM Marcel Siem Jordan Smith Henrik Stenson
9:55 AM Sam Brazel Lucas Bjerregaard Andrew Dodt
10:05 AM Thomas Bjørn Benjamin Hebert Ali Altuntas
10:15 AM Victor Dubuisson Romain Wattel Alexander Björk
10:25 AM Andrew Johnston Austin Connelly George Coetzee
10:35 AM Edoardo Molinari Grégory Bourdy Andy Sullivan
10:45 AM Anthony Wall Richard Sterne Ryan Fox
10:55 AM Scott Hend Pablo Larrazábal Mike Lorenzo-Vera
11:05 AM Renato Paratore Matt Wallace Jeunghun Wang
11:15 AM Marc Warren David Drysdale Adrian Otaegui
11:25 AM Scott Jamieson Brandon Stone Haotong Li
11:35 AM Lee Slattery David Horsey Hideto Tanihara
11:45 AM Marcus Fraser Dean Burmester Leon Acikalin (AM)
11:55 AM Nino Bertasio Graeme Storm Taner Yamac (AM)

The post The Turkish Airlines Open Tee Times – 2017 Round 4 Player Pairings appeared first on Golf and Course.

This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.