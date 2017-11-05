The Turkish Airlines Open Tee Times – 2017 Round 4 Player Pairings
The 4th round of the 2017 Turkish Airlines Open will be played on Sunday 5th November at the Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort, Antalya, Turkey. The Turkish Airlines Open 4th round tee times have been announced and the final round is scheduled to start at 9:40 am.
The final tee slot of the Turkish Airlines Open 2017 golf tournament is at 11:55 pm and features Nino Bertasio, Graeme Storm and Taner Yamac (AM).
The Turkish Airlines Open Round 4 Tee Times
The Turkish Airlines Open 2017 round 4 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are local time. Groups will start from the 1st tee at the [golf club name].
|TeeTime
|Players
|Players
|Players
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|9:40 AM
|Robert Rock
|Jorge Campillo
|Bernd Wiesberger
|9:50 AM
|Andres Romero
|Martin Kaymer
|Tyrrell Hatton
|10:00 AM
|Haydn Porteous
|David Lipsky
|Tommy Fleetwood
|10:10 AM
|Nacho Elvira
|Søren Kjeldsen
|Richie Ramsay
|10:20 AM
|Ian Poulter
|Chris Wood
|Alexander Levy
|10:30 AM
|Paul Waring
|Callum Shinkwin
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|10:40 AM
|Lee Westwood
|Peter Uihlein
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|10:50 AM
|Julian Suri
|Joost Luiten
|Paul Dunne
|11:00 AM
|Stephen Gallacher
|Eddie Pepperell
|Matthew Southgate
|11:10 AM
|Matthieu Pavon
|Dylan Frittelli
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|11:20 AM
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|Thomas Pieters
|Justin Rose
|11:31 AM
|Padraig Harrington
|Shane Lowry
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|11th Tee
|11th Tee
|11th Tee
|11th Tee
|9:45 AM
|Marcel Siem
|Jordan Smith
|Henrik Stenson
|9:55 AM
|Sam Brazel
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|Andrew Dodt
|10:05 AM
|Thomas Bjørn
|Benjamin Hebert
|Ali Altuntas
|10:15 AM
|Victor Dubuisson
|Romain Wattel
|Alexander Björk
|10:25 AM
|Andrew Johnston
|Austin Connelly
|George Coetzee
|10:35 AM
|Edoardo Molinari
|Grégory Bourdy
|Andy Sullivan
|10:45 AM
|Anthony Wall
|Richard Sterne
|Ryan Fox
|10:55 AM
|Scott Hend
|Pablo Larrazábal
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|11:05 AM
|Renato Paratore
|Matt Wallace
|Jeunghun Wang
|11:15 AM
|Marc Warren
|David Drysdale
|Adrian Otaegui
|11:25 AM
|Scott Jamieson
|Brandon Stone
|Haotong Li
|11:35 AM
|Lee Slattery
|David Horsey
|Hideto Tanihara
|11:45 AM
|Marcus Fraser
|Dean Burmester
|Leon Acikalin (AM)
|11:55 AM
|Nino Bertasio
|Graeme Storm
|Taner Yamac (AM)
