The Turkish Airlines Open Tee Times – Round 3 Players Pairings

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in Golf, News | 0 comments

Round 3 of the 2017 Turkish Airlines Open will be hosted at the Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort, Antalya, Turkey on Saturday 4th November. The Turkish Airlines Open round 3 tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 10:15 am local time.

The 78 players who made the cut, which was set at 26 under par, have been paired into two ball groups for day 3 of the tournament. The 3rd round tee time draw is based on leaderboard positions, tournament leader Pablo Larrazábal is paired with Leon Acikalin (AM) and Taner Yamac (AM) in the last tee slot of the 3rd round at 12:30 pm.

2017 Turkish Airlines Open Round 3 Tee Times

The Turkish Airlines Open 3rd round tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. All groups will start from the 1st hole.

Tee Time Players Players Players
1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee
10:15 AM Nacho Elvira Bernd Wiesberger Ali Altuntas
10:25 AM Marcel Siem Haydn Porteous Lucas Bjerregaard
10:35 AM Paul Waring Jorge Campillo Richie Ramsay
10:45 AM Julian Suri Adrian Otaegui Fabrizio Zanotti
10:55 AM Andy Sullivan Callum Shinkwin Joost Luiten
11:05 AM Padraig Harrington Andres Romero Matthieu Pavon
11:15 AM Ian Poulter Paul Dunne Tyrrell Hatton
11:25 AM Dylan Frittelli Thorbjørn Olesen Justin Rose
11:35 AM Søren Kjeldsen Jordan Smith Peter Uihlein
11:45 AM Shane Lowry Lee Westwood Thomas Pieters
11:55 AM Stephen Gallacher Matthew Southgate Matthew Fitzpatrick
12:05 PM Nicolas Colsaerts Eddie Pepperell Kiradech Aphibarnrat
11th Tee 11th Tee 11th Tee 11th Tee
10:20 AM Marcus Fraser David Lipsky Andrew Dodt
10:30 AM David Drysdale Chris Wood Ryan Fox
10:40 AM Thomas Bjørn Robert Rock Tommy Fleetwood
10:50 AM Marc Warren Scott Hend Alexander Levy
11:00 AM Lee Slattery Martin Kaymer George Coetzee
11:10 AM Edoardo Molinari Romain Wattel Hideto Tanihara
11:20 AM Victor Dubuisson Matt Wallace Benjamin Hebert
11:30 AM Grégory Bourdy David Horsey Alexander Björk
11:40 AM Andrew Johnston Mike Lorenzo-Vera Henrik Stenson
11:50 AM Austin Connelly Sam Brazel Brandon Stone
12:00 PM Anthony Wall Renato Paratore Jeunghun Wang
12:10 PM Scott Jamieson Richard Sterne Haotong Li
12:20 PM Nino Bertasio Dean Burmester Graeme Storm
12:30 PM Pablo Larrazábal Leon Acikalin (AM) Taner Yamac (AM)

