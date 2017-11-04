The Turkish Airlines Open Tee Times – Round 3 Players Pairings
Round 3 of the 2017 Turkish Airlines Open will be hosted at the Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort, Antalya, Turkey on Saturday 4th November. The Turkish Airlines Open round 3 tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 10:15 am local time.
The 78 players who made the cut, which was set at 26 under par, have been paired into two ball groups for day 3 of the tournament. The 3rd round tee time draw is based on leaderboard positions, tournament leader Pablo Larrazábal is paired with Leon Acikalin (AM) and Taner Yamac (AM) in the last tee slot of the 3rd round at 12:30 pm.
2017 Turkish Airlines Open Round 3 Tee Times
The Turkish Airlines Open 3rd round tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. All groups will start from the 1st hole.
|Tee Time
|Players
|Players
|Players
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|10:15 AM
|Nacho Elvira
|Bernd Wiesberger
|Ali Altuntas
|10:25 AM
|Marcel Siem
|Haydn Porteous
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|10:35 AM
|Paul Waring
|Jorge Campillo
|Richie Ramsay
|10:45 AM
|Julian Suri
|Adrian Otaegui
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|10:55 AM
|Andy Sullivan
|Callum Shinkwin
|Joost Luiten
|11:05 AM
|Padraig Harrington
|Andres Romero
|Matthieu Pavon
|11:15 AM
|Ian Poulter
|Paul Dunne
|Tyrrell Hatton
|11:25 AM
|Dylan Frittelli
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|Justin Rose
|11:35 AM
|Søren Kjeldsen
|Jordan Smith
|Peter Uihlein
|11:45 AM
|Shane Lowry
|Lee Westwood
|Thomas Pieters
|11:55 AM
|Stephen Gallacher
|Matthew Southgate
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|12:05 PM
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|Eddie Pepperell
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|11th Tee
|11th Tee
|11th Tee
|11th Tee
|10:20 AM
|Marcus Fraser
|David Lipsky
|Andrew Dodt
|10:30 AM
|David Drysdale
|Chris Wood
|Ryan Fox
|10:40 AM
|Thomas Bjørn
|Robert Rock
|Tommy Fleetwood
|10:50 AM
|Marc Warren
|Scott Hend
|Alexander Levy
|11:00 AM
|Lee Slattery
|Martin Kaymer
|George Coetzee
|11:10 AM
|Edoardo Molinari
|Romain Wattel
|Hideto Tanihara
|11:20 AM
|Victor Dubuisson
|Matt Wallace
|Benjamin Hebert
|11:30 AM
|Grégory Bourdy
|David Horsey
|Alexander Björk
|11:40 AM
|Andrew Johnston
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|Henrik Stenson
|11:50 AM
|Austin Connelly
|Sam Brazel
|Brandon Stone
|12:00 PM
|Anthony Wall
|Renato Paratore
|Jeunghun Wang
|12:10 PM
|Scott Jamieson
|Richard Sterne
|Haotong Li
|12:20 PM
|Nino Bertasio
|Dean Burmester
|Graeme Storm
|12:30 PM
|Pablo Larrazábal
|Leon Acikalin (AM)
|Taner Yamac (AM)
