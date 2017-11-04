The Turkish Airlines Open Tee Times – Round 3 Players Pairings

Round 3 of the 2017 Turkish Airlines Open will be hosted at the Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort, Antalya, Turkey on Saturday 4th November. The Turkish Airlines Open round 3 tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 10:15 am local time.

The 78 players who made the cut, which was set at 26 under par, have been paired into two ball groups for day 3 of the tournament. The 3rd round tee time draw is based on leaderboard positions, tournament leader Pablo Larrazábal is paired with Leon Acikalin (AM) and Taner Yamac (AM) in the last tee slot of the 3rd round at 12:30 pm.

2017 Turkish Airlines Open Round 3 Tee Times

The Turkish Airlines Open 3rd round tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. All groups will start from the 1st hole.

Tee Time Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 10:15 AM Nacho Elvira Bernd Wiesberger Ali Altuntas 10:25 AM Marcel Siem Haydn Porteous Lucas Bjerregaard 10:35 AM Paul Waring Jorge Campillo Richie Ramsay 10:45 AM Julian Suri Adrian Otaegui Fabrizio Zanotti 10:55 AM Andy Sullivan Callum Shinkwin Joost Luiten 11:05 AM Padraig Harrington Andres Romero Matthieu Pavon 11:15 AM Ian Poulter Paul Dunne Tyrrell Hatton 11:25 AM Dylan Frittelli Thorbjørn Olesen Justin Rose 11:35 AM Søren Kjeldsen Jordan Smith Peter Uihlein 11:45 AM Shane Lowry Lee Westwood Thomas Pieters 11:55 AM Stephen Gallacher Matthew Southgate Matthew Fitzpatrick 12:05 PM Nicolas Colsaerts Eddie Pepperell Kiradech Aphibarnrat 11th Tee 11th Tee 11th Tee 11th Tee 10:20 AM Marcus Fraser David Lipsky Andrew Dodt 10:30 AM David Drysdale Chris Wood Ryan Fox 10:40 AM Thomas Bjørn Robert Rock Tommy Fleetwood 10:50 AM Marc Warren Scott Hend Alexander Levy 11:00 AM Lee Slattery Martin Kaymer George Coetzee 11:10 AM Edoardo Molinari Romain Wattel Hideto Tanihara 11:20 AM Victor Dubuisson Matt Wallace Benjamin Hebert 11:30 AM Grégory Bourdy David Horsey Alexander Björk 11:40 AM Andrew Johnston Mike Lorenzo-Vera Henrik Stenson 11:50 AM Austin Connelly Sam Brazel Brandon Stone 12:00 PM Anthony Wall Renato Paratore Jeunghun Wang 12:10 PM Scott Jamieson Richard Sterne Haotong Li 12:20 PM Nino Bertasio Dean Burmester Graeme Storm 12:30 PM Pablo Larrazábal Leon Acikalin (AM) Taner Yamac (AM)

